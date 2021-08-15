Independence Day: The India we love

In our diversity, there is unparalleled beauty. As we proudly carry on the legacy of our unity in diversity, we celebrate India’s rich handicrafts that represent our history, our eclectic culture, religions and traditions. Our photo editor Jasjeet Plaha took these shots with her smartphone in the picturesque Karma Lakelands, Gurugram, attempting to do justice to the ethos of our great nation that has sailed through the mightiest of storms, only to emerge stronger and more united than ever. Happy Independence Day!
