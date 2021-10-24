India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match: It’s raining deals and discounts!

Be it playing on the streets or watching on screen, a match unites all cricket lovers. And when it’s about the much-awaited India and Pakistan match who will face each other on October 24 at the T20 World Cup, it is a big reason to celebrate. Restaurants and bars in the city are gearing up to provide special offers, deals and discounts along with lively atmosphere and dhol walas for the blockbuster match on Sunday. Provisions are also being put in place to cater to larger groups as it also coincides with the occasion of Karwachauth.

From offering happy hours to free shots to restaurant vouchers on predicting the correct score, there’s a lot in store. Tamasha in Connaught Place is planning to offer 1+1 cocktails and mocktails to double the excitement while watching and giving your partner the best food after a whole day of fasting for Karvachauth. “It’s always a thrilling yet exciting moment to watch Ind VS Pak live, cheering for our players together and if your partner happily enjoys this moment, your mode of celebration goes at another level,” says Jaideep Singh Anand, founder, Tamasha.

If you and your partner are die-heart cricket fans, reserve your table at The Drunken Botanist in Gurugram that will be offering you a free beer on Indian victory and free shots on every Pakistan wicket. “You surely get to celebrate and enjoy in a king and queen style cheering it aloud altogether,” says Sahil Sambhi, director, Drunken Botanist.

For those planning to step out and watch the game with friends, Shakespeare Bistro & Bar is welcoming guests to watch the Ind VS Pak match and giving them an amazing chance to grab a 40% flat discount when India is batting.

Going beyond deals on drinks and food, SOCIAL outlets in Mumbai and Delhi’s Nehru Place will also have dhol walas and face painters for a stadium-like experience. “To give our patrons a true blue World Cup viewing experience, we have curated a special edition menu, exciting on the spot offers, a quirky T-20 spin on our signature cocktail- the L.L.I.I.T and a host of on-the-spot offers to make the night even more memorable,” says Mayank Bhatt, Brand Head - SOCIAL, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.

And those who’d like to stay at home and watch the nail-biting match, eateries have something special for you as well! Watch India fight its favourite cricketing rival Pakistan over a delicious pizza from MPC. “Only valid exclusively for this match, you can place your order before the match begins an avail a 20% discount as a promotional offer,” says Rachit Goil, owner, Masala Pizza company.

Fancy some biryani at your doorstep? You could have a lot more! “We, at Lattu Biryani are running contests on social media pages wherein if you predict the correct score or wickets tally of players, you stand to win vouchers worth ₹5,000,” says Debashish Yadav, CEO, Licorne Hospitality.

For a sweet ending to the day, Mad Over Donuts has a quirky code ‘mauka’, that will get you additional six donuts on a purchase of six.