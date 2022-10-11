India vs SA match: DMRC revises train timings to facilitate spectators

New Delhi The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will extend the timing for the last train on all lines by 30-45 minutes on Tuesday to facilitate the movement of spectators for the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla.

In an announcement on Monday, DMRC said that it will operate an additional 48 trains on Tuesday so that spectators can use the metro after the match to safely reach their destinations. The metro stations closest to the stadium are the Delhi Gate metro station and the ITO metro station -- both on the Violet Line.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the metro,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communication, DMRC.

The last train on the Violet Line normally departs from Kashmere Gate at one end at 11 pm, and departs from Raja Nahar Singh at the other end at 10:36 pm. On Tuesday night, the last train will depart from Kashmere Gate at midnight and leave Raja Nahar Singh at 10:55 pm.

Similarly, the last trains on the Yellow Line will depart Samaypur Badli at 11:50 pm and depart Huda City Centre at 11:20 pm. On the Blue Line, the last train will depart Noida Electronic City at 11:25 pm and will depart Dwarka Sector 21 at 11:10 pm.

The last train on the Magenta Line will depart at 12:40 am from Janakpuri West towards Botanical Garden, while on the Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand, the last metro will leave Dwarka at 1 am.

