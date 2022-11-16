Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trade Fair is back with a bang!

Updated on Nov 16, 2022 07:47 PM IST

India International Trade Fair (IITF) has returned in its original avatar sans Covid curbs. With the theme of Vocal for Local, Local to Global, this year the grand event has more than 2,500 exhibitors from 29 Indian states, union territories, and 14 countries, at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

Turkey’s mosaic lamps at the 41st edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF), which recently kicked off at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
ByAnupriya Mishra and Priyaanshie Raathore

New Delhi

All set to indulge in your love for crafts? Here are all the details that you need to know before you step inside Pragati Maidan, to attend one of the biggest and most popular exhibition.

Hall 4, Stall 4-16-I (Ground Floor)

Benches, planters, chairs, and bags made from scrap tyres are on display. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Vaishali Biyani, exhibitor from Kanpur, says, “We are conscious towards the environment and thus, make benches, planters, chairs and bags from scrap tyres.”

Hall 5, Assam (First Floor)

Go green with bamboo tiffin box that has 18 months shelf life. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Hall 12, Afghanistan (Ground Floor)

Tawab Khan and Aziz say that they have brought more than 20 varieties of dry fruits. “Anjeer is what people here love, so we had to bring it,” says Khan. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

Hall 4, Vietnam (Ground Floor)

Wanna eat a bird nest? Try Vietnamese Salanganes’ nests. These are thoroughly cleansed and made edible. Price: ₹1,000 onwards. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

Catch It Live

What: 41st India International Trade Fair

Where: Pragati Maidan

When: November 14 to 18 (Business days); November 19 to 27 (General public days)

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm (Entry allowed till 5.30pm)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Pragati Maidan) on the Blue Line

Entry: Gate 1, 4, 10, 11 and National Crafts Museum. Tickets priced at 500 (Business days); 80 (weekdays) available from 9am to 4pm at 67 metro stations and online.

Culture Capsule

Cultural performances by partner and focus states at the amphitheatre:

November 16: Uttar Pradesh; 5.30pm

November 19: Kerala; 2.30pm

November 20: Bihar; 2.30pm

November 24: Jharkhand; 5.30pm

November 26: Maharashtra; 5.30pm

