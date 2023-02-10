Industrial gensets to run on dual fuel in NCR, adjoining areas

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Friday issued directions for the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, stating that diesel generator (DG) sets with a capacity of up to 800KW need to be converted to a dual fuel system (which runs on 70% gas and 30% diesel) to function in the industrial and commercial sectors from May 15, 2023 onwards.

CAQM said these directions are valid for all areas with a gas infrastructure when there is no ban or restriction under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

“We have observed that uncontrolled use of DG sets is a matter of concern. A large number of DG sets operating in the region without adequate emission control measures, even during the periods other than the ban under Grap, cause heavy air pollution and are a major contributing factor to the deterioration of air quality in the region,” said CAQM in a statement on Friday.

“Therefore, regulating the use of DG sets even for the periods when there is no ban or restriction imposed under the Grap is the need of the hour,” it added.

CAQM clarified that these restrictions did not apply to generator sets running on LPG, gas, butane, propane or biogas. This order also did not apply on “emergent and essential projects” such as hospitals, nursing homes and healthcare facilities; for the use of running elevators, escalators and travelators; for use at railway stations; for Metro rail operations including stations; for airports and interstate bus terminals (ISBTs); for use at sewage treatment plants (STPs); for use at water pumping stations; for telecommunication and data service locations and at locations where national security or defence-related activities were required. Projects of national importance are also being allowed to use DG sets.