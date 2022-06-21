International Day of Yoga; Will roll out yoga classes for schoolchildren, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government plans to teach schoolchildren yoga and ensure that every person in the Capital practices yoga daily.
The CM also performed several yoga asanas along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at the “Dilli Ki Yogshala” programme organised by the Delhi government at Thyagaraj Stadium on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.
“It is our objective to teach yoga to children and see how it can be started in schools. Delhi has become the city with the highest number of people doing yoga in its parks. We are now on a mission to take this number from thousands to lakhs,” he said.
“Dilli Ki Yogshala”, launched on December 14, 2021, aims to provide free yoga training on demand in the Capital’s neighbourhoods. However, the response to the initiative has been poor, authorities say, because a few weeks after its launch, the Capital was hit by a Covid-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant.
Kejriwal urged everyone to take part in “Dilli Ki Yogshala”--wherein one can call 9013585858 to register and the Delhi government will provide yoga teachers for free.
“The last two years were very difficult due to Covid-19. During the third wave last year, we began an experiment to evaluate if yoga was beneficial for Covid-19 patients. I am pleased that the Delhi government’s yoga teachers and professors of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University performed such an excellent job. These folks taught over 4,700 Covid-19 patients online. When the patients were surveyed, we discovered that they all benefited. Our team researched this as well. Although yoga does not cure Covid-19, it does greatly reduce the intensity when practised regularly,” Kejriwal said.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics