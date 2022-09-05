International drugs racket busted in Delhi, Afghan man held

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat, busted an international drug cartel and arrested a 22-year-old Afghan national from the Vasant Kunj area on Saturday. Police also seized over four kilograms of fine heroin, valued around ₹20 crore in the international market, from his possession.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch had last monthbusted an international drug trafficking racket, in which four persons, including one Naseem Barkazy (35), an Afghan national, were arrested and 21.4kg of heroin, valued at ₹130 crore in the international market, was recovered. “During interrogation, we found the consignment was sent from Afghanistan by one Mohammad Zameel, under the patronage of Haji Farid. The heroin from Afghanistan is being smuggled through Pakistan border (mainly vis drones) and through the Arabian Sea route (on containers and fishing boats). After that, the ANTF team arrested Pankaj Vaid alias Sanju Baba, from (an undisclosed town in) Himachal Pradesh. He was the main link between heroin cartel operators based in Afghanistan and the single-point contact person for supplying heroin in Punjab after procuring the drug from peddlers in Delhi,” he said.

He said that in continuation of this campaign against drugs and drug traffickers, the ANTF officials, in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS, arrested one Mohammad Wahidullah from Vasant Kunj. “He was allegedly involved in supplying contraband narcotics substances in Delhi-NCR. Police also recovered 3.005 kilograms of heroin from his possession. During interrogation, Wahidullah disclosed that he came to India in 2016 on a medical visa for six months and got involved in the supply of drugs with his father, one Mustafa Stanikzai, also an Afghan national, and others. He said his father Rahimullah and his business partner Mustafa had a unit in Uttar Pradesh to process and supply narcotics substances,” he said.

The special commissioner also said that Wahidullah told them his father was asked him to supply these narcotic substances to their clients in Delhi-NCR. “Meanwhile, one more kilogram of heroin was recovered at his instance. Multiple raids are being conducted to nab Rahimullah and Mustafa who are on the run. Other units have also been asked to look out for these men and arrest them at the earliest. Besides, police have also recovered motorcycles used in the crime,” he said.

Yadav also said that under the guidance of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is coordinating with all the central agencies and state police forces, to undertake combined operations against drug trafficking. “Besides taking action against drug traffickers, we are keeping a close watch on the proliferation of synthetic drugs such as curative marijuana, LSD and MDMA, which are becoming popular and are procured over the Internet using delivery companies,” he added.