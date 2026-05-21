New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted an alleged inter-state drug syndicate and arrested three people, including a Bareilly-based supplier, seizing 195.56 grams of heroin worth around ₹25 lakh in the international market, an official said on Thursday.

Interstate drug syndicate busted, 3 arrested

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Police identified the arrested accused as Sarvesh , a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Sahil , a resident of Mukandpur in Delhi; and Abrar , a resident of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police also seized a scooter allegedly used to transport the narcotics.

On the night of May 14, police received a tip-off that Sarvesh, allegedly involved in supplying heroin, would arrive near the Ghazipur dumping yard to deliver a consignment.

Police laid a trap and apprehended him near Ghazipur.

During the search, police said they recovered 73.11 grams of heroin from his possession.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Ghazipur police station.

Police said Sarvesh allegedly told them that he procured the heroin from Bareilly-based supplier Abrar to deliver the consignment to Sahil in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the disclosure, police laid another trap near the Jahangirpuri Metro station on May 15 and arrested Sahil. Officials said 92.45 grams of heroin were recovered from him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the disclosure, police laid another trap near the Jahangirpuri Metro station on May 15 and arrested Sahil. Officials said 92.45 grams of heroin were recovered from him. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said investigators then focused on tracking the narcotics' source, believing they could not curb the inflow of drugs into Delhi without dismantling the supply chain.

Following technical surveillance and multiple raids across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, police arrested Abrar near Bhamora on the Badaun-Bareilly road in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said a further 30 grams of heroin were allegedly recovered from him.

According to police, Sahil initially came into contact with Sarvesh while purchasing heroin for personal consumption, and he later started buying and selling small quantities before allegedly becoming part of a larger network.

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Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.