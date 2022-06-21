Int’l yoga day: NDMC to hold sessions at 75 sites to mark 75 years of Independence

The urban local bodies and various government departments will be holding yoga sessions to mark the International Yoga Day on Tuesday. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will hold sessions at 75 locations as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence) in New Delhi area, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will mark the day with a session at 7am at the Municipal Corporation Primary School in RK Puram, presided over by special officer Ashwani Kumar.

. “The mass yoga session will be organised from 7am to 7.45am at the Charkha Park museum in Connaught Place and lieutenant-governor VK Saxena will be the chief guest of the event,” NDMC spokesperson said.

Besides the session in Connaught Place, programmes will also be organised at 45 schools of the NDMC and 30 others locations such as Nehru Park, Lodhi Gardens and Talkatora Gardens as well as various government offices, Barat Ghar and working women’s hostels, the spokesperson added.

Over the past week, the council has held yoga sessions in various public gardens between as a buildup to the events on Tuesday. NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said instructions were issued to the departments concerned for arranging yoga mats, T-shirts, transportation, tentage, hoardings and banners, and security and sanitation. “NDMC is also seeking the participation of residents’ welfare associations, market traders associations and other local organisations” he said

The Union ministry of Ayush has announced “Yoga for Humanity” as the theme for the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, with the main events being held in Mysuru, Karnataka. “Several preparatory meetings have been held in the presence of joint secretary (Ayush), chairman, secretary and heads of the departments of NDMC. The education department will be coordinating the events at Navyug schools,” an NDMC official said.