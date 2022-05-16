Investigation by magistrate gets LG approval, to suggest solution

Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. The inquiry has to be completed within six weeks and it will ascertain lapses on the part of departments/agencies and the role of officers concerned, officials aware of the matter said.

Following LG’s approval, the home department issued an order constituting the magisterial inquiry, according to an official release on Sunday.

It also stated that the inquiry will also examine the applicability of provisions of National Disaster Management Act 2005 and rules/guidelines especially regarding structural safety, and the mechanism which can be created to avoid reoccurrence of such incidents in future, the release said.

The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining the circumstances and causes of the tragic fire, to ascertain violations of laws, rules, other related stipulations on the part of the owner, tenant, unknown persons related to the building where the fire tragedy took place, according to documents seen by HT.

“The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said. It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.

The Delhi Police and the civic body is also conducting separate investigations in the case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the site on Saturday, announced a magisterial inquiry in the incident.

