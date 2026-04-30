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Investment scam busted in Delhi; 2 held for 1.6-lakh fraud

Investment scam busted in Delhi; 2 held for ₹1.6-lakh fraud

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:40 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted an investment scam and arrested two people for allegedly cheating a local of 1.60 lakh, as investigators link the accused to a wider cyber fraud network involving transactions worth around 68 lakh across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.

Investment scam busted in Delhi; 2 held for 1.6-lakh fraud

The accused have been identified as Gurinder Sharma , a resident of Chandigarh, and Pradeep Kumar Doobe , who worked at a petrol pump in Chandigarh.

The case came to light after a Mandawali resident lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in November, 2025, alleging that he was duped of 1,60,080 after being lured via social media into investing in a fictitious stock market scheme floated in the name of "Elara Capital Investment Company".

The victim transferred the amount in eight transactions before realising he had been cheated. During investigation, police tracked the money trail and found that a portion of the defrauded amount was routed through a bank account in Chandigarh and withdrawn via ATMs.

Police said the accused were motivated by financial gains earned through commissions for enabling the transactions. Two mobile phones and three bank passbooks have been recovered from their possession.

The duo is also suspected to be linked with multiple cyber fraud cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra, involving a cumulative amount of around 68 lakh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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