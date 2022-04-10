Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Italian embassy staff robbed, 2 held
delhi news

Italian embassy staff robbed, 2 held

Police said the suspects were already in custody for their role in a separate robbery on March 31.
Representational image. (iStock)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 06:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a 54-year-old counsellor working at the Italian Embassy of her handbag on the Barapullah flyover while she was on her way from her office in Chanakyapuri to her home in Noida in an autorickshaw on March 30.

The woman lodged her complaint about the robbery on April 2, after which a case was registered at the Lodhi Road police station and an investigation was taken up.

According to police officers, the suspects were already arrested and in custody, for their role in another robbery on March 31.

“The arrested men, Narender alias Kakey (26), and Ashish Barwa (28) confessed to their involvement in the robbery on March 30. The woman’s cellphone was recovered from them,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

Police said the bag contained her Aadhar card, PAN card, service ID card, two debit cards, a pair of gold earrings and a gold ring.

Narender was previously involved in four crimes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP