Italian embassy staff robbed, 2 held

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a 54-year-old counsellor working at the Italian Embassy of her handbag on the Barapullah flyover while she was on her way from her office in Chanakyapuri to her home in Noida in an autorickshaw on March 30.

The woman lodged her complaint about the robbery on April 2, after which a case was registered at the Lodhi Road police station and an investigation was taken up.

According to police officers, the suspects were already arrested and in custody, for their role in another robbery on March 31.

“The arrested men, Narender alias Kakey (26), and Ashish Barwa (28) confessed to their involvement in the robbery on March 30. The woman’s cellphone was recovered from them,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

Police said the bag contained her Aadhar card, PAN card, service ID card, two debit cards, a pair of gold earrings and a gold ring.

Narender was previously involved in four crimes.

