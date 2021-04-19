IND USA
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'It's a short lockdown, don't leave Delhi': Kejriwal's appeal to migrant workers
New Delhi, India - April 18, 2021: Migrant workers seen at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal (ISBT) as they head to their native place amid fears of a total lockdown due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
'It's a short lockdown, don't leave Delhi': Kejriwal's appeal to migrant workers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown from April 19 (Monday) night to April 26 (next Monday) morning.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day Covid-19 lockdown from 10pm on April 19 till 5am on April 26 and urged migrant workers to not leave the national capital during this period. Kejriwal pointed out that its duration being only six days, the present lockdown was a relatively "short" one, and promised that the government will "take care" of the migrant workers through this crisis. He also assured that the Delhi government will be working hard to ensure adequate medical facilities in the national capital and remained hopeful that the government won't need to extend the current lockdown any further.


This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.

