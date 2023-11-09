Jafrabad deaths: Autopsy reports of couple confirms murder, police registers case

A murder case was registered after the bodies of a couple was found inside a hotel room near Maujpur metro station in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, police on Thursday.

The couple’s body was found on October 27. (Representative file image)

A case of murder was registered on Wednesday at Jafarabad police station after the couple’s autopsy reports showed that the woman was strangled while the man died by suicide, police officers aware of the developments in the matter said.

A half page note was found in the hotel room, next to the body of the woman with ligature marks around her neck.

In the purported note, which was written in Hindi, it was mentioned that the couple was in love and the two had decided to take the extreme step.

The police said they were trying to ascertain how they knew each other and since when.

The man belonged to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh while the woman was married and survived by two children -- nine-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. She lived with her family at Basant Kunj near Loni in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that at around 8:05pm on October 27, the police received a call regarding two bodies that were found inside a room on the third floor of a hotel near Maujpur metro station. A police team reached the hotel and found the two bodies.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead, he said.

The police enquired from the hotel staffers and learnt that the couple had checked into the hotel around 1pm and they had booked the room for four hours.

When they did not turn up till 7:30pm, a hotel staff member went to inform them about the checkout and knocked on the door at 7:45pm.

However, there was no response from the couple from inside the room. The staff informed the local beat constable and in his presence the room was opened. The couple was found dead inside, the DCP added.

The police said they were trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder and suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

