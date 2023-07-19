2 held for killing man in northeast Delhi over his relationship with their kin

Two days after a 25-year-old man’s stabbing to death in broad daylight in a narrow and crowded lane at Chauhan Bangar in northeast Delhi was caught on camera, police on Wednesday said they have arrested the father of a woman the slain was in a relationship with for the murder. The accused in police custody. (Sourced)

Police said the woman’s two brothers were also allegedly involved in the killing of the man identified as Salman One of the two brothers, a minor, was apprehended while the other, an adult, remained on the run.

Police said Salman sustained at least eight stab wounds when the three accused, who opposed his relationship with the 19-year-old woman, waylaid and attacked him on Monday.

The stabbing was caught on a CCTV camera installed in lane number 2 of Chauhan Bangar. A video clip circulated on social media purportedly shows Salman on a motorcycle with another person riding pillion. At least two attackers can be seen blocking the two-wheeler and stabbing Salman in the crowded lane. Salman lost his balance and fell on the road with the motorbike. The pillion rider is seen fleeing.

Deputy police commissioner (northeast) Joy Tirkey said they were informed about the murder 15 minutes after Salman was stabbed to death around 5pm on Monday. “The lane where the murder took place is too narrow for four-wheelers to move. Hence, a police team rushed to the scene on foot and found Salman dead with multiple stab wounds on his neck, chest, and other body parts. A murder case was registered at Jafrabad police station and five teams were formed to nab the killers, who were identified through local inquiry,” said Tirkey.

Tirkey said they found Salman, a resident of Brahmpuri in Jafrabad, was in a relationship with the 19-year-old living in Chauhan Bangar. “Her family members, father, and two brothers, in particular, were against the relationship. They warned Salman not to meet her or visit their neighbourhood. She was not allowed to meet or speak with him.”

Tirkey added Salman would come to a gym every evening. Days before the murder, the woman’s family members stopped him and took his motorcycle keys while reprimanding him.

On Monday, Salman was probably going to the gym with a friend when the woman’s father and brothers allegedly stabbed him to death before fleeing the scene.

“We raided the hideouts of the suspects and arrested the woman’s father Manzoor, 45, and apprehended her 16-year-old brother. Her other brother, Mohsin,21, is still absconding. Our teams are looking for him.”

