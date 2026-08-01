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Jagatpuri woman stabbed to death, husband on the run

New Delhi:A 50-year-old woman was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors at her residence in northeast Delhi’s Jagatpuri area on Thursday evening

Published on: Aug 1, 2026, 08:08:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi:A 50-year-old woman was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors at her residence in northeast Delhi’s Jagatpuri area on Thursday evening.

Police on Friday said they have formed multiple teams to trace her husband, who had been missing since the incident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Komal Singh. She was found lying in a pool of blood inside her room by her elder son, who alerted the police around 9 pm.

DCP (northeast) Rahool Alwal said, “The SHO, along with other staff, reached the spot and found a dead body. The crime team inspected the scene and the body was shifted to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Based on the statement of her son, Gaurav, an FIR under sections of murder was registered. The investigation is underway.”

Investigators said the woman was stabbed with a pair of scissors and her throat was also slit. Police said efforts to trace her husband have been so far unsuccessful. He allegedly left on his two-wheeler on Thursday.

 
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