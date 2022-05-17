Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jahangirpuri clashes: Accused denied bail by court

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a man, accused in a case related to the Jahangirpuri violence, saying that communal tension in the area is still prevalent
Published on May 17, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a man, accused in a case related to the Jahangirpuri violence, saying that communal tension in the area is still prevalent.

Additional sessions judge Gagandeep Singh said accused Gulam Rasul has been identified by the eye witnesses who are police officials of the concerned police station and the countryside pistol which was allegedly used by him during the riots has already been recovered at his instance.

The court also noted that the material investigation in the present case is still underway and several offenders who were involved in the said unfortunate riots are yet to be apprehended.

“The apprehension too has been expressed by the prosecution that the public witnesses will not come forward as the rioters are known criminals of the area. Therefore, the apprehension of threatening/influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled at this stage, if the accused/applicant is enlarged on bail at this stage. There is also communal tension in the area at this stage,” it said in the order.

It further said the charge sheet was yet to be filed and the allegations against the accused were serious.

The counsel for the accused had submitted that Rasul had been falsely implicated in the present case and has been lying in judicial custody since April 19, 2022.

He had further claimed that Rasul was not even present at the spot and he had been apprehended from his house on April 17 and was produced before the court after a delay of three days.

The counsel further argued that the accused had no role in the alleged incident nor did he inflict any injury to anyone.

“No CCTV footage shows him at the spot . He has clean antecedents and has no previous involvement,” the lawyer had submitted.

Additional public prosecutor H K Kar, appearing for the police, had opposed the bail plea saying Rasul was arrested on April 19 as he had allegedly used the countryside pistol during the riots.

He had further argued that the presence of the accused and his alleged active participation in the riots had been witnessed by eye witnesses and he was allegedly the active member of the unlawful assembly which subsequently resulted in riot.

He had contended that the swords and weapons used in the riot incident and various CCTV footage are yet to be recovered.

