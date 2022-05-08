Jahangirpuri clashes: Three more arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the clashes between Hindu and Muslims in Jahangirpuri last month, officer said.

The suspects were identified by their single names as Tabrez, Zaheer and Anabul. With the three arrests, police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three juveniles for the clashes on the evening of April 16.

Officers of the crime branch who asked not to be named, said, “Zaheer and Anabul were arrested on Friday while Tabrez was arrested on Saturday. All three were active and participated in the rioting that evening. We have a CCTV footage, in which Zaheer is seen holding a pistol. Anabul is a registered bad character of the Jahangirpuri police station.”

A second officer, who too asked not to be named, said that a police team is still in West Bengal, to identify some of the other rioters. “We have identified 5-6 people who are originally from West Bengal.”