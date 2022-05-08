Jahangirpuri clashes: Three more arrested
The Delhi Police have arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the clashes between Hindu and Muslims in Jahangirpuri last month, officer said.
The suspects were identified by their single names as Tabrez, Zaheer and Anabul. With the three arrests, police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three juveniles for the clashes on the evening of April 16.
Officers of the crime branch who asked not to be named, said, “Zaheer and Anabul were arrested on Friday while Tabrez was arrested on Saturday. All three were active and participated in the rioting that evening. We have a CCTV footage, in which Zaheer is seen holding a pistol. Anabul is a registered bad character of the Jahangirpuri police station.”
A second officer, who too asked not to be named, said that a police team is still in West Bengal, to identify some of the other rioters. “We have identified 5-6 people who are originally from West Bengal.”
-
BJP, AAP trade barbs over misuse of state machinery
A day after the 'arrest and rescue' of a youth wing BJP leader involving police forces of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party slugged it out on Saturday accusing each other of misusing the state machinery. Senior BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Adesh Gupta and RP Singh protested on Saturday against the arrest outside the Civil Lines residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
-
Delhi: Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Vasant Vihar
Two bags, which were allegedly left behind by a foreigner outside a chemist's store at the A block market in Vasant Vihar, sparked panic in the area over fears of a bomb. In a 40-minute operation, police cordoned off the area, evacuated people from nearby shops and placed sand bags around the two bags only to find old clothes and some other belongings inside, officials said.
-
Report immigrants in your area: Delhi BJP to members
Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party is helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants settle in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked the citizens to report such encroachments so that necessary action, including “use of bulldozers”, can be taken. While AAP did not respond to the charge on Saturday, it had earlier accused the saffron party of “illegally settling Bangladeshis and Rohingya across the country”.
-
20-year-old man beaten to death in Dwarka, another killed in Madangir
A 20-year-old man died days after Krishna was dragged outside his home in Rajapuri near Dwarka's Uttam Nagar allegedly by a group of a dozen people, including minor boys, who reportedly also kicked, punched and assaulted the victim with leather belts and plastic pipes as they dragged him by the hair through the lane. Police said a team reached the spot and found that Krishna had suffered serious injuries.
-
Former J&K education minister Harsh Dev Singh joins AAP
The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party suffered a jolt on Saturday when its chairperson, former education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar Harsh Dev Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi in the presence of party leader Sanjay Singh. Its former MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal had switched to the AAP. Harsh had met AAP leaders on April 7 wherein they discussed the modalities and plans for joining.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics