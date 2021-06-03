Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Jain visits under-construction health projects
delhi news

Jain visits under-construction health projects

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Jain shared details about the status of the projects, including one related to Covid-19 care. He also shared picture of the sites.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:54 AM IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visits five under-construction hospital sites of the Delhi Government, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday visited sites of multiple health infrastructure projects, officials said.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Jain shared details about the status of the projects, including one related to Covid-19 care. He also shared picture of the sites.

“Visited the new under-construction building of Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital with the PWD team. Instructed to escalate the 270 beds of the new building to 400 beds. These 400 beds will be made fully dedicated to Covid treatment in the coming time,” he said.

In another tweet, he shared details about a project at Madipur and said efforts were being made to finish construction by next year.

“In view of re-modelling Delhi’s health infrastructure, a new hospital at Madipur is being constructed by the Delhi Govt. Visited the construction site. The work is going at a good pace,” he tweeted.

Jain also visited the new under-construction building of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
satyendar jain delhi coronavirus cases
TRENDING NEWS

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media

Baby deer stuck in sewer grate rescued, reunited with mum. Post wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP