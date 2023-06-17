Jaishankar hails Centre’s development work in Delhi

New Delhi: The Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, along with Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday visited different development projects in south Delhi undertaken by the central government, including the upcoming Eco Park at southeast Delhi’s Badarpur. Jaishankar’s visit was part of the outreach programme under the Delhi BJP’s month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years.

The Delhi BJP named his tour “Vikas Tirth Yatra” because the minister was visiting the development projects by the central government, a BJP leader said. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaishankar praised the central government during the visit and claimed that it delivers on promises within the stipulated time. “Modi government delivers on the promises it makes,” Jaishankar said while speaking to the media at Eco Park.

The Delhi BJP named his tour “Vikas Tirth Yatra” because the minister was visiting the development projects by the central government, a BJP leader said.

“Delhi has been in a bad condition due to pollution for a long time and this Eco Park will act as ‘new lungs’ for Delhi. It will provide relief to the entire Capital. The park will improve the daily life of the people and they will be able to take benefits from it. After the construction of this Eco Park, an economy center will be built around it, along with the construction of a water park,” Jaishankar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister also visited the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ayurveda AIIMS, Waste to Energy Plant in Okhla, and EWS Flats in Govindpuri, on Saturday.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Eco Park is spread over 885 acre. “This is Asia’s largest eco park coming up in Delhi. In the name of removing pollution, the Kejriwal government has only been playing the game of lies for eight years. This Eco Park by the central government will make the area pollution free,” said Sachdeva.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Eco Park is likely to be inaugurated in December.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar took a jibe at Jaishankar’s visit and called the Yatra a poll strategy. “Keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, Jaishankar has started his Vikas Tirth Yatra. We understand the reality of the BJP’s vikas model when we fill fuel in our vehicles or buy essentials like milk or groceries, the prices of which have surged because of inflation. The central government should know they have a key role to play in improving the quality of life of every citizen,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON