Jamia Hamdard signs MoU with Canada university to promote research

Jamia Hamdard University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dalhousie University, Canada, to promote academic and research cooperation between the two universities, officials said. Officials at the MoU signing. (HT PHOTO)

The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative research and degree programme for the nursing students of School of Nursing and Allied Health, Jamia Hamdard, they added.

The MoU was signed by M Afshar Alam, vice-chancellor, Jamia Hamdard, and Matt Hebb, vice-president (government and global relations), Dalhousie University, Canada, on Monday.

“All the academic programmes at Jamia Hamdard are designed to prepare students to become global citizens. Both the institutions are motivated to take this collaboration further and engage in students training and innovative research aimed at addressing social needs,” said Alam, during the MoU signing.

Hebb said that the collaboration between the two universities will offer new opportunities to students. “The coming together of these two institutes of international repute will further increase the quality of research, education and opportunities for students and help them become global citizens,” said Hebb.