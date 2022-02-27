Jangpura station to be built as transit hub on Delhi-Meerut RRTS line

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) plans to develop the Jangpura station on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor as a major transit hub with space for residential, commercial and office complexes, and other facilities for which a detailed plan will be made, an NCRTC spokesperson said.

“We have invited bids to appoint a consultant to prepare an Influence zone plan so that Jangpura is developed as a transit-oriented development (TOD) node. It will basically be about ensuring seamless connectivity with other modes of transportation, including last-mile connectivity, pedestrian-friendly area, provision for parking, urban furniture, street vending zones and others. The proposed station and stabling yard will be integrated,” the spokesperson said.

“The consultant will also map all the existing facilities and accordingly plan for the area’s development and also take necessary approvals from all the agencies,” the spokesperson added.

Last year, NCRTC decided to extend its Delhi Meerut corridor, which was planned to begin at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, till Jangpura. According to the initial plan, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar were the only three stations in Delhi on the corridor, along with a stabling yard-cum-maintenance facility at Jangpura. A stabling yard is as a place where trains are parked before their next trip.

Apart from the stabling yard, Jungpura station will also have an operation control centre to monitor and control the time-bound operation of trains on all three corridors, said a second official. Besides Delhi-Meerut, NCRTC is also constructing Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat corridors.

NCRTC officials said spread over 12 hectare, the Jangpura station will become a major transit hub and provide direct rapid rail link to south Delhi. “The decision was taken to provide seamless connectivity to people coming from Meerut, Ghaziabad etc to the south Delhi area,” the NCRTC spokesperson said.

As per the tender document, 800 m radius around the station will be developed as per TOD policy, of which area under the 500m radius will have intense development (higher Floor Area Ratio). “The consultant will have to prepare a detailed traffic management plan for the area and also propose measures for seamless connectivity with the road and mass transit network around the station up to 100metres or to the next intersection of the road boundary beyond the TOD planning area,” said a senior NCRTC official.

The consultant will survey the existing development, structures, plots, encroachments, major landmarks, Metro stations etc. and assess their usage. “This will include reviewing the availability of public amenities and street furniture, identification of activity patterns, including informal commercial areas, and use of public spaces. It will also involve mapping of ongoing and existing infrastructure projects or other public works by various service providing agencies,” said the official.

The Delhi-Meerut corridor is the first of the three RRTS corridors being developed by the NCRTC. The construction work on the corridor started in 2019, and is expected to be completed by 2025. Of the 82kms, 14-km will be constructed in Delhi, including a 1.35km-long bridge on the Yamuna to connect New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations. The construction of the bridge, which will run parallel to the Delhi Noida Direct flyway, started in February last year.

