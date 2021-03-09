JEE main result: two top scorers from capital

Two students from Delhi made it to the 100 percentile in the Paper 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), the results of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

The two who managed perfect scores were Pravar Kataria, 17, a resident of Vikaspuri and Ranjim Prabal Das, 18, a resident of Janakpuri.

Kataria said, “It was difficult to focus when the lockdown started because we had just stepped into the new academic session. There wasn’t much motivation to study but gradually, with the support of our teachers, things fell into place.”

Das, on the other hand, said his interest in Mathematics led him to opt for engineering. “Since my childhood, I was interested in studying the functioning of different mechanical things like radio or remote-controlled cars. Engineering was a natural choice,” said Das, a resident of Vikaspuri, whose father is a doctor.