Jewel thieves bore hole in Delhi shop, steal 25 crore-worth ornaments

NEW DELHI: Diamond and gold jewellery worth at least ₹25 crore was stolen from a store in Bhogal area of Jungpura in southeast Delhi by unidentified burglars who bore a hole in the shop’s wall to access it in the intervening night between September 25 and 26, police said.

Burglars robbed jewellery worth ₹ 25 crore from a shop in the Bhogal area of Jungpura in southeast Delhi on Monday night. (Reprsentative photo)

Police added that the incident was discovered, and then reported, by the shop owner who had kept the shop shut on Monday and found out about the heist on Tuesday morning when he came to open it.

“Ornaments worth nearly ₹20-25 crores was stolen from Umrao Singh Jewellery shop in Jangpura’s Bhogal locality. The incident took place post-midnight on Monday (Sept 25). The thieves reached the strong room that has the lockers of the jewellery shop by creating a hole in the wall near it,” said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police, southeast Delhi.

The thieves decamped with all the gold and diamond ornaments leaving behind just the ones made of silver.

The Nizamuddin police reached the spot on Tuesday morning after the theft was discovered. Investigating police officers are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the showroom to detect clues into the crime.

The shop owner became suspicious after he saw the name panel of the shop broken in the morning. When he opened the shop’s shutter, he discovered that all the diamond and gold jewellery were missing.

The owner, and later the police, found that the security and alarm systems in the shop had been disabled and did not trigger any alarm when the intruders went in.

Further investigation into the case is on.

