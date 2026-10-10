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JNU sacks professor and Congress MP accused of sexually harassing students

According to complaints, the professor was accused of making inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations in May.

Updated on: Oct 10, 2026, 06:35:29 IST
By Gargi Shukla, NEW DELHI
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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday terminated the services of professor and Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was accused of sexually harassing several female students, following an inquiry by the varsity’s internal committee.

According to the complaints, the professor was accused of making inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations in the first week of May. (Representative photo)
According to the complaints, the professor was accused of making inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations in the first week of May. (Representative photo)

In an official order, the university said the decision was taken in accordance with service rules prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

“An inquiry was conducted by the internal committee (IC) against professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment. Based on the findings, the IC recommended major punishment… upon following the due process and considering all available facts, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on the professor with immediate effect,” the order signed by JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit stated.

Also Read | JNU teachers’ panel seeks revocation of ‘Professor Emeritus’ status granted to a professor

Complaints and allegations

On September 6, HT reported, citing a person closely aware of the development, that 11 university students filed complaints against the professor this May, accusing him of “sexual misconduct”. The university formed an internal complaints committee to investigate the allegations that same month.

According to the complaints, the professor was accused of making inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations in the first week of May.

One student shared her experience in a student WhatsApp group, prompting several others to come forward with their alleged experiences. “He allegedly made remarks suggesting he would award extra marks if the students accepted his sexual advances,” a person aware of the matter said. A complaint was subsequently submitted, following which several students were called to submit their statements.

Akoijam has taught at JNU’s School of Social Sciences and also serves as a Congress member in the Lok Sabha, representing the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency.

Also Read | JNU cancels booking for event on jailed activist Umar Khalid's book, organisers say university admin lying

Political and student reactions

Reacting to the termination order, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani asked why Congress had not taken action against its Manipur MP over allegations made by female students at JNU and reports of an internal inquiry.

“Congress talks of smashing patriarchy, but is not taking any action against its own MP facing sexual harassment charges,” Irani said at a presser in the national capital.

Commending the decision, ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal said, “The JNU administration’s action against the Congress Lok Sabha MP and JNU professor is an important step towards addressing ABVP’s sustained struggle for female students and ensuring accountability regarding their complaints and women’s safety. ABVP demands that the female students receive real justice and that further legal proceedings be carried out in accordance with the law.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did JNU terminate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam’s services?

JNU said its internal committee investigated allegations of sexual harassment and recommended major punishment. The university said it imposed dismissal after following due process.

What allegations were made against Akoijam?

According to the report, 11 students filed complaints accusing him of sexual misconduct. The complaints alleged that he made inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during viva examinations.

What did Akoijam say about the dismissal?

Akoijam called the dismissal a “blessing in disguise to expose the witch-hunt” against him and said he did not have the inquiry report or dismissal order.

How did Smriti Irani and ABVP JNU respond to the termination?

Smriti Irani questioned why Congress had not taken action against its MP. ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal commended the decision and called for justice for the female students and further legal proceedings in accordance with the law.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gargi Shukla

Gargi Shukla is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She reports on schools, colleges and issues that affect students, teachers, parents, and educational institutions in India's capital. She closely tracks the political economy of education, student politics, and policy developments shaping the sector in Delhi. She earlier worked as a sub editor with Outlook Business.

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