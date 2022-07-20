JNU students allege violation of rules in hostel allotment

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday alleged that reservation policies were being violated in the hostel allotment process at the varsity with the administration not allocating hostels to SC/ST students on a priority basis.

JNUSU alleged that the Dean of Students (DoS) had lost data of several students due to which students had not been allocated P1 hostels while the list of P2 category was out. “Hostels are not being allotted on priority basis for SC/ST students and there are discrepancies in OBC reservations as well,” said the JNUSU.

The students’ body also accused the DoE of acting in a biased manner. “………Complete nexus of the ABVP and the DoS, where several complaints have been raised where hostels were allotted to selected students if they came through those channels,” said the JNUSU on Tuesday.

The union demanded that JNU’s SC/ST/OBC Cell and Equal Opportunity Office take note of the “scuttling” of reservation policies. It also sought that a high-level enquiry committee is constituted to look into the discrepancies, flouting of reservation policies and the violation of policies of the hostel manual.

On Monday, the JNUSU staged a protest to press for the allotment of hostels and the correction of discrepancies in the last hostel allotment list released on Friday. While the DoS released a fresh list after correcting the discrepancies, the names of several students from post-graduate courses in the P1 category were missing, stated the JNUSU. “On being enquired, the DoS office responded saying that the system at IHA is not having the names of these students,” the JNUSU said.

Dean of Students Sudheer Pratap Singh did not respond to calls and texts seeking comment.