JNU teachers' body decries move by varsity to recover transport allowance given during lockdown months

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Thursday criticised the university administration for issuing a circular on recovery of transport allowance from staff members who did not attend office in person during the nationwide lockdown enforced in March last year to curb the Covid-19 spread
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 11:48 PM IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Thursday criticised the university administration for issuing a circular on recovery of transport allowance from staff members who did not attend office in person during the nationwide lockdown enforced in March last year to curb the Covid-19 spread.

The circular, issued by the JNU administration on Wednesday, referred to an office memorandum by the Union finance ministry that said transport allowance was not payable to those who did not attend office for a whole calendar month during the lockdown period. The varsity circular also sought details of “physical attendance” of teaching and non-teaching staff from March 2020 to May 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, the JNUTA said the administration should acknowledge the “hard work” put in by the faculty for continuing their duty since March 2020 without any break.

“There are a number of other circulars that have been issued by the ministry of finance, which are of particular benefit to all employees, such as grant of advance/special festival package, or the special cash package equivalent in lieu of leave travel concession dated October 12, 2020. However, unlike the circular dealing with recovery of transport allowance, the university administration has not shown the same alacrity in dealing with matters that directly benefit all employees,” the teachers’ body said.

When contacted, a senior university official said on condition of anonymity, “The circular was issued in accordance with the directions issued by the Union ministry of finance. The university has no role in it.”

