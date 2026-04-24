Just 7 in 100 two-wheelers electric: Data shows scale of transition required in Delhi

With the Delhi government mandating that only electric two-wheelers will be registered from 2028 under its proposed EV policy, recent vehicle registration data underscores the scale of transition required in just two years — for every 100 new two-wheelers sold in the Capital in the past two fiscals, fewer than seven have been electric, data showed.

The overall rise in registrations points to a rise demand for two-wheelers in Delhi, with over one million units added in just two years

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According to the Vahan database of the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) till April 15, a total of 1,011,132 two-wheelers were registered across financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. Of these, 942,857 were non-electric, while only 68,275 were electric.

A fiscal-wise break-up shows that while registrations of two-wheeler EVs increased in absolute numbers, they still account for a tiny fraction of overall sales indicating a gradual, but limited adoption among people.

In 2024-25, 455,400 two-wheelers were registered, of which 27,243 were EVs and 428,157 (or 6%) were powered by internal combustion engines (ICE). In 2025-26, registrations rose to 555,732 units, with EVs accounting for 41,032 (7.4%) of them.

And within that tiny fraction, industry estimates suggest that a significant share of current electric two-wheeler sales is driven by commercial use, particularly delivery fleets operated by e-commerce and logistics platforms, rather than individual consumers.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, the overall rise in registrations points to a rise demand for two-wheelers in Delhi, with over one million units added in just two years. This, officials said, underscores the magnitude of change required to transition entirely to electric mobility within the policy timeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, the overall rise in registrations points to a rise demand for two-wheelers in Delhi, with over one million units added in just two years. This, officials said, underscores the magnitude of change required to transition entirely to electric mobility within the policy timeline. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A senior transport department official said, “The numbers reflect both the growing adoption of electric two-wheelers and the existing dependence on conventional vehicles. The policy direction is clear, and efforts are underway to scale up charging infrastructure, incentivise adoption, and streamline supply chains to support the 2028 target.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior transport department official said, “The numbers reflect both the growing adoption of electric two-wheelers and the existing dependence on conventional vehicles. The policy direction is clear, and efforts are underway to scale up charging infrastructure, incentivise adoption, and streamline supply chains to support the 2028 target.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said measures such as purchase incentives, scrappage benefits, and expansion of charging networks are being strengthened to accelerate EV uptake. The government has also been engaging with manufacturers and dealers to ensure readiness for the transition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said measures such as purchase incentives, scrappage benefits, and expansion of charging networks are being strengthened to accelerate EV uptake. The government has also been engaging with manufacturers and dealers to ensure readiness for the transition. {{/usCountry}}

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Industry stakeholders have pointed to upfront costs, range considerations, and charging accessibility as factors influencing consumer choices. However, increased model availability and improvements in battery technology have contributed to rising EV numbers year-on-year.

Transport department data suggests that while EV adoption is increasing, the current pace would need to accelerate significantly to meet the 2028 mandate. With over five lakh non-electric two-wheelers added in 2025-26 alone, the transition timeline places emphasis on rapid behavioural and market shifts.

The draft of the new EV policy notes that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has identified vehicular emissions as the largest contributor to air pollution in Delhi, and two-wheelers constitute approximately 67% of the total vehicle stock, making their rapid electrification critical for achieving meaningful reductions in vehicular emissions.

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