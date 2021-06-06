Just interested in abusing Kejriwal: Sisodia slams BJP over ration delivery plan

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for impeding the launch of doorstep ration delivery and said the party is only interested in abusing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and not controlling the ration mafia. Sisodia also accused the BJP of aiding the theft of ration of 800 million people across the country, reported news agency ANI.

"I was hoping that the BJP leaders would understand the matter and would take note of the fact that if pizza can be delivered then why not ration. However, listening to Sambit Patra's press conference, he did not utter a word about this scheme. He did mention that 80 crore people get ration but skipped highlighting the problems faced by the poor in procuring their ration. He is not interested in stopping the stealing of the poor's fraction of ration but instead, he is more interested in abusing the chief minister," the news agency quoted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader as saying.

The BJP wants the ration theft to continue in India and its leaders will 'abuse' anyone who is against it, Sisodia added, referring to Patra's comments on Kejriwal. Earlier in the day, Sambit Patra accused Delhi's chief minister of doing drama for politics and called the home-delivery of rations scheme a scam.

"Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji wants that ration reaches every poor's house. BJP says there is no need to do anything against theft of ration. If home delivery of pizza can be done then why not ration for the poor man?" Sisodia also tweeted, drawing forward the line of argument that the chief minister gave earlier in the day during a virtual press conference.

"They are not only saving the ration mafia but are also promoting it," the deputy chief minister added, as he continued accusing the BJP of ration theft.

Kejriwal claimed that the home delivery of ration scheme was stalled by the government and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the rollout of the scheme for the benefit of 7 million people in the national capital. Kejriwal also claimed that the ration shops have the potential to become 'super spreader' locations in the city.