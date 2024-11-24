Kailash Gahlot made member of Delhi BJP’s election committee

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was appointed a member of the Delhi BJP’s election coordination committee for the upcoming assembly elections, party officials said on Saturday. Kailash Gahlot with BJP president JP Nadda on Friday. (ANI)

The announcement came a day after Gahlot met BJP president JP Nadda to discuss the Delhi elections.

“With the approval of senior leadership, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has appointed Kailash Gahlot a member of the Delhi assembly election coordination committee,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

In the run-up to the assembly elections, the BJP last week set up a 23-member election coordination committee, chaired by Sachdeva, and a 12-member election manifesto committee, chaired by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. The party said the coordination committee will handle exercises, such as campaigns, publicity, and organisational activities.

The assembly election in Delhi is likely to be held in February 2025, given that the current term of the assembly is set to expire on February 23.

“I thank the BJP leadership for giving me the important responsibility by including me in the election coordination committee for the upcoming assembly election. I will sincerely shoulder all the responsibilities that the BJP gives me and use all my experience to fulfil the expectations the party has from me,” Gahlot said.

Gahlot resigned as a Delhi minister and from the AAP on November 17, citing unhappiness with the AAP’s functioning. A day after leaving the AAP, Gahlot joined the BJP.

Gahlot, 50, was first elected an MLA from Najafgarh in 2015 and retained the seat in 2020. He served as a minister in the Delhi government between 2017 and 2024.

Victory parade

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that in the wake of BJP’s victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections and the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party will organise a victory march in the Capital.

“The dates and schedule of the march are being worked out. The march will cover all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi because we can feel the wave of change in the air in the Capital, which is tired of the misrule of the AAP for the past 10 years. In 2025, the BJP will win the assembly election in Delhi,” Sachdeva said.