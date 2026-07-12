Kalka Express and Himachal Express to now stop at Adarsh Nagar rly stn

Starting next week, two trains, including the Delhi-Kalka Express and the Delhi-Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express, will now halt at Adarsh Nagar railway station in northwest Delhi.

The halt is expected to reduce the need for passengers from north and west Delhi to travel to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations to board these trains. (Hindustan Times)

The development comes after the Centre approved a request made by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, in a bid to improve rail connectivity for passengers from north and west Delhi travelling towards Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

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According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office on Saturday, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved stoppages for Train no. 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express and Train no. 14053 Delhi-Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express at Adarsh Nagar station.

The halt is expected to reduce the need for passengers from north and west Delhi to travel to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations to board these trains.

The Delhi-Kalka Express serves destinations including Kurukshetra, Chandigarh and Kalka. The Delhi-Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express connects passengers to Kurukshetra, Fatehgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib and Daulatpur Chowk in Himachal Pradesh. The new stoppages are also expected to benefit tourists travelling to Himachal Pradesh and devotees visiting religious centres in Punjab.

“We are giving the highest priority to the daily needs and convenience of Delhi’s residents. The halts will save people’s time, making their journeys more convenient,” Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM added that the Delhi government is working with the Centre on public infrastructure and citizen services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM added that the Delhi government is working with the Centre on public infrastructure and citizen services. {{/usCountry}}