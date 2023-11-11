Kamla Nagar shop owner booked for selling banned crackers

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner of a shop in Kamla Nagar for selling banned fireworks, a day after an HT report exposed how the fireworks were being sold at the store on the sly.

During a spot check, HT found this Kamla Nagar shop selling banned firecrackers on the sly. (HT Photo)

HT reported on Saturday that several shops across Delhi were selling firecrackers in violation of the Supreme Court and state government’s ban on use, sale and manufacture of fireworks in view of the deteriorating pollution levels in the Capital. During a spot check, HT found that an apparel store, against which the FIR was registered, shops in Ramesh Nagar and Sadar Bazar were selling fireworks.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that an FIR under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Explosives Act has been registered. “We have taken cognisance of the HT report and legal action was being taken against the shopkeeper. Firecrackers were also recovered from his possession,” the officer said.

Another senior police officer said that deployment in the area was also increased to ensure that no shopkeeper sold firecrackers and checks are also being carried out.

The HT report also mentioned that local markets in west Delhi were also selling “crackers for children” such as sparklers, flower pots and cracking pops. A senior police official from the west district said that they were keeping a strict check on the shopkeepers and beat officers were briefed again to be more vigilant about anyone selling crackers and ordered to take action against them.

Delhi Police on Friday shared that they have seized over 10,000 kilograms of firecrackers from October 16 to November 8.

Deputy commissioner of police and Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said, “All efforts are being made to ensure that the order of the Supreme Court regarding ban on firecrackers is implemented on the ground. The local police is vigilant and regular checks and raids are being conducted. We seek the support of the residents of Delhi to come forward and not only say no to fire crackers but to share information about any illegal sale at our helpline 112.”

