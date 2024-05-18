Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar slapped, ink thrown at him; police file case

Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress candidate from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, was slapped by a group of people who also threw ink on him outside a local office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Usmanpur in north-east Delhi on Friday evening, police said. Congress North East Delhi candidate, Kanhaiya Kumar (ANI)

Kanhaiya Kumar attacked in North East Delhi, blames BJP rival Manoj Tiwari for assault

Some videos of the assault soon surfaced on social media companies, prompting police to initiate legal action into the matter, an officer aware of the matter said. A complaint regarding the incident was filed by AAP’s local councillor Chhaya Sharma.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Joy Tirkey said the police received a call regarding the incident at 6.53pm. During the inquiry, it was learnt that Kanhaiya Kumar was attending a meeting at the AAP office in Swami Satyanarain Bhawan in New Usmanpur. The meeting was hosted by the Sharma.

“After the meeting, when Sharma came down to see off Kanhaiya, some persons put a garland around Kumar’s neck. After garlanding him, they threw ink on him and tried to assault him. Legal action is being taken on her complaint,” Tirkey said.

An official in Kanhaiya’s election office, who asked not to be named, blamed his rival Manoj Tiwari for orchestrating the attack.

PM should get raids conducted against those he suspects of sending tempos full of cash: Kanhaiya

Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi, however, dismissed the allegation and claimed that Kanhaiya himself planned the attack to garner sympathy.