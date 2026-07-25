Kanwar Yatra: Curbs on pilgrim movement along Delhi-Dehradun expressway

New Delhi: The movement of pilgrims and accompanying vehicles will remain prohibited or restricted on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police stated in an advisory on Friday.

This year, the yatra will commence on July 30 — the first day of Sawan (Shravan) — and will conclude on August 11. (HT Archive)

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According to the advisory, “in view of heavy vehicular traffic, the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is not safe for the movement of Kanwar Yatris. Accordingly, their movement on the expressway will be strictly prohibited/restricted, as it may endanger their safety and pose a risk to life and property.”

The designated route in eastern Delhi will be Apsara Border – Shahdara Flyover Road – Seelampur T-Point – ISBT Flyover, and vice versa. The second route is Bhopura Border – Wazirabad Road – Loni Roundabout Flyover – Gokulpuri T-Point – 66 Foota Road – Seelampur T-Point – NH-1 – New ISBT Bridge, and vice versa.

The entry and exit of kanwariyas will be facilitated via the Loni Border – Loni Flyover, or Sonia Vihar Border – Pusta Road – Khajoori Flyover – Wazirabad Road, and vice versa, apart from the route through Bhopura Border – Wazirabad Road – Wazirabad Bridge – Outer Ring Road, and vice versa.

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{{^usCountry}} Another route will be via Indirapuram Nala (drain) Road – Gazipur Border – New Ashok Nagar – Pusta Road, and vice versa, the traffic police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another route will be via Indirapuram Nala (drain) Road – Gazipur Border – New Ashok Nagar – Pusta Road, and vice versa, the traffic police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Every year during the holy month of Shravan, devotees undertake the sacred Kanwar Yatra, traveling to Gaumukh, Gangotri Dham, and Haridwar to collect holy Ganga Jal. This water is then offered at Shiva temples on Shravan Shivratri.

This year, the yatra will commence on July 30 — the first day of Sawan (Shravan) — and will conclude on August 11. A large number of kanwariyas pass through Delhi, with many proceeding further towards Haryana and Rajasthan through the Delhi borders.