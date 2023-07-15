Kanwar Yatra: Night marches with loud music disrupts life in East Delhi, Noida

Residents in east Delhi and the NCR cities of Noida and Ghaziabad have said that the Kanwar Yatra passing through the area is leading to loud music blaring late into the night, and rampant traffic violations, and have complained that authorities are taking no action to control the situation.

A Kanwar Yatra passing through Delhi on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT spoke to several residents and RWAs in Mayur Vihar and from societies along NH24, who pointed out that the lack of penalties or strict measures lead to the Kanwariyas often travelling in mini trucks with music blasted through boomboxes or loudspeakers.

“Several camps are also set up in Mayur Vihar where Kanwars play loud music. It disturbs the entire community. Students are unable to study, people are inable to sleep. If a similar noise came from a wedding or a party, the host would be immediately penalised,” said Pawan Pandit, a resident of east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

However, Kanwar camp organisers said that the loud music helps “ease the pain” of the devotees who walk hundreds of kilometres to offer their prayers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The devotees don’t mean any harm to anyone. The music helps them ease pain,” said Siddhartha Rajpurohit, who organises Kanwar camps.

Residents also alleged that the border areas are witness to rampant traffic violations during Kanwar season. “There is already heavy traffic at Kalindi Kunj which intensifies at this time. There is a separate lane for Kanwars but if someone enters it they get aggressive,” said Shubham Singh, a resident of Noida.

A senior Delhi Police officer, requesting anonymity, said UP and Uttarakhand are directed to check violations during the coordination meets. “If we impose restrictions, there might be a backlash as it is a religious matter,” said the officer.

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert in light of Kanwar Yatra on Friday. “Traffic will remain heavy at Kalindi Kunj Red Light, Jasola Vihar... due to restriction in movement of traffic by UP Police,” it tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}