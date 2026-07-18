Kapashera minor rape-murder: Accused lured girl with chocolates, took her to his room, say police

New Delhi: The investigation into the kidnapping, rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera revealed that the accused, her neighbour, gained “friendly entry” to the minor’s house, offered chocolates and took her to his house, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, gagged and strangled her when she screamed, a police officer said on Friday.

The minor’s body was near a college in Kapashera early on Wednesday. The accused was held on Thursday following a brief exchange of fire. (Representative photo)

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The minor’s body was near a college in Kapashera early on Wednesday. The accused was held on Thursday following a brief exchange of fire. Police said the accused, a tailor by profession, was identified from CCTV footage.

DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said the girl’s parents reported on July 10 that she went missing from the house and a case of kidnapping was immediately lodged.

The girl’s father alleged lapses in the police investigation. “We had told the police everything. There was no ransacking or anything…it was a kidnapping. They should have searched the nearby houses. He lives in the same building, yet they could not do anything. They called us on Wednesday and told us about the death. We are still waiting for a post-mortem report. The police did not even check the area properly.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, police said they tried searching for the girl around the house, checked CCTVs, detained neighbours and suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, police said they tried searching for the girl around the house, checked CCTVs, detained neighbours and suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the accused also procured a weapon a few days back from a friend in Balia, his hometown. “The motive behind procuring arms is still being ascertained,” said the officer.