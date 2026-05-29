New Delhi, Delhi Police arrested two men and apprehended a 19-year-old woman in connection with a firing incident outside a restaurant in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

Karawal Nagar restaurant shooting accused arrested

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The main accused allegedly opened fire at a 23-year-old man following an argument during a get-together at the eatery, he said.

The accused have been identified as Yash alias Golu and Arpit , both residents of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, while a 19-year-old woman has also been apprehended in the case.

According to police, information regarding admission of a gunshot injury victim was received from GTB Hospital on May 24, following which a police team rushed to the hospital.

The injured, identified as Mayank , a resident of Loni, told police that he had gone to a restaurant in Shiv Vihar along with his friends Yash alias Ashu, Arpit and a girl for a get-together.

During their stay at the restaurant, an argument allegedly broke out between Mayank and Yash alias Golu. "To avoid confrontation, the complainant tried to leave the spot, but the accused followed him outside and fired at him with a firearm," a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured man was later taken to GTB Hospital by his friend, police said, adding that a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured man was later taken to GTB Hospital by his friend, police said, adding that a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, Yash alias Golu allegedly confessed to firing at Mayank and disclosed that all three accused fled from the spot on a motorcycle after the incident.

Police said a pistol allegedly used in the crime and the motorcycle used to escape were recovered from the accused's possession.

Further investigation in the case is on.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.