KarwaChauth merriment: Delhi women go all out this year

Intricately-crafted karwas and bangles were found aplenty, at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar markets that have been buzzing with the festive vibe. Embracing the spirit of Karwa Chauth like pre-Covid times, the shoppers headed to these popular spots with renewed vigour, and shopkeepers were happy to see their cash registers ringing.

No longer a low-key affair

It’s my second Karwa Chauth,” says Ravina Soni, who was spotted shopping at Sarojini Nagar market. “Last year, due to Covid, we kept the celebrations low-key and managed with steel utensils at home. But this year, I’m here to buy a decorative set of thali, channi and karwa. Inke bina tyohaar pheeka lagta hai,” adds Soni, who like many others, is happy to get back to the festive mode sans masks.

Karwa ke saath picture achi aani chahiye

“Customer tyohaar ko ache se celebrate karna chahte hain toh heavy decorative karwon ki bikri zyada hai, kyunki voh chahte hain ki pictures achhi khichein,” says Pratap Singh, who owns a ceramics and decoratives shop in Sarojini Nagar, and is seeing high demand for karwas with heavy decoration. “Karwa Chauth ek bada festival hai jo log manate hi hain, lekin ab zyada zor-shor se mana rahe hain.”

First time’s the charm!

For many, who are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth, the day became a lot more special sans Covid curbs. (Photo: Gokul VS/ HT)

At Central Market, Lajpat Nagar, the excitement is palpable, especially among those fasting for the first time. Jasleen Kaur, a shopper, says, “This is my first Karwa Chauth, so I’m super excited and plan to go all out! I have a list of things I’m here to buy, including the karwa (earthen pot), thali, channi (sieve) and of course, a pretty red saree. I got my mehendi done after office yesterday and will get ready today in a parlour. Maine toh apni mother-in-law ke liye bhi booking kardi hai.”

No-mask makeup look

Many are glad that they no longer have to spoil their makeup by wearing a face mask. “We’re seeing a huge spike in the sale of lipsticks,” says Tarunpreet Kaur from a cosmetics store in Lajpat Nagar. Kaur adds, “Women want everything from eyeliner to foundation and different shades of lipsticks, as they’re thankful they won’t have to hide behind a mask anymore.”

Sevaiyan, Matthi and Sargi tales

At Sarojni Nagar, the collection of karwas kept the buyers excited. (Photo: Gokul VS/ HT)

With the mask mandate being lifted, this will be my perfect first Karwa Chauth,” exclaims Anushka Samadhiya, a shopper at Sarojini Nagar Market. “Once done with my mehendi, I headed to shop for sevaiyan, matthi and dry fruits, which I need for the puja. Thankfully, I am now getting to celebrate Karwa Chauth on a large scale, completely mask-free,” she adds.

Deepika ya Anusha vali Mehendi Chahiye

As Delhiites celebrate the festival with much gusto, mehendi artists have seen a spike in demand for designs inspired from Insta posts of Bollywood actors. “Log phone mein design dikhake keh rahe hain ki Deepika (Padukone) ya Anushka (Sharma) ke jaise design chahiye,” says an artist from SK Mehendi Wala, Sarojini Nagar.

