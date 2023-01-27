Kejriwal cites prior programmes as LG invites him for meet

The weekly Friday coordination meeting between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena is unlikely to take place this time as the CM cited his prior commitments in Punjab after the LG invited him, ministers and 10 city MLAs on Thursday for the meeting.

The LG on Thursday invited the chief minister for a meeting at Raj Niwas on Friday, and asked him to bring the cabinet ministers and any of the 10 MLs along with him. Kejriwal thanked the LG for the invite. “Thank you LG sahab. I am going to Punjab tomorrow. We are requesting LG for some other time,” a CM office official said, quoting Kejriwal.

According to the CM office, Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Punjab on Friday where he will inaugurate 400 Mohalla Clinics.

Earlier, Kejriwal met Saxena at the At Home event organised by the LG at his residence on January 24.

On January 16, Kejriwal, Delhi ministers and several MLAs marched from the Delhi assembly to LG office to meet him demanding that the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers for training in Finland should be approved by the LG office. The CM and AAP MLAs waited outside LG office for nearly an hour and claimed that the LG refused to meet them.

LG Saxena, however, denied the charges later in a letter to Kejriwal and stated that Kejriwal insisted on a meeting with all AAP MLAs which was not possible at a short notice. LG office has denied that the teachers training proposal has been rejected. The LG advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal it in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programs for teachers undertaken in the past, the letter said.