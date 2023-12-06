Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Dec 06, 2023 10:35 AM IST

The records of the last 15 years will be audited, they said. 

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed for an audit of DJB," a source said.

The BJP and AAP have been sparring over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board since last month.

