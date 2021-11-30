Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal hands 1 cr aid to Covid warrior's family
delhi news

Kejriwal hands 1 cr aid to Covid warrior’s family

The Delhi CM met the family of an EDMC employee who succumbed after being infected while on Covid-19 duty.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Covid warrior's family (twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Agencies |

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over a cheque of 1 crore to the husband of a municipal sanitation worker who died of Covid-19.

“Sunita Ji was a frontline warrior working as a Swachhata Karamchari with the East MCD (East Delhi Municipal Corporation). She succumbed to death after being infected while on Covid-19 duty. She was a courageous woman who served the people of Delhi during the toughest times. She put her life on stake to protect us,” Kejriwal said after he met her family and handed over the cheque to her husband.

“One cannot quantify the value of life in terms of money but I hope this assistance from our end can bring some strength to the family,” the chief minister added.

The Delhi government has so far extended an amount of 1 crore to 18 “corona warriors”.

arvind kejriwal
