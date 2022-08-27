Kejriwal inaugurates Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the Armed Forces Preparatory School in the national capital where students will be trained to join the armed forces. The school has admitted students for the inaugural batch this year.

“Around a year ago, we realised that there was no Sainik school for children in Delhi. There was no formal system to train children from Delhi who wanted to serve the country and work for its security by joining the armed forces. We decided that Delhi should get such a school. A year ago when we started making preparations for the school, we had no idea that the school will be ready in a year with the joining of the first batch. I took a tour of the school and it is remarkable,” Kejriwal said during the inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

In December 2021, the Delhi cabinet announced plans to develop a school in Delhi where students will be trained in their early years to enlist in the armed forces. A 14-acre stretch of land in Jharoda Kalan was allotted for the development of the school campus.

Named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School will inspire students to serve the country, said Kejriwal. “Shaheed Bhagat Singh gave up his life at the age of 23. Many people laid down their lives during the struggle for independence. Each and every student who passes out of the school will be inspired by the life of Bhagat Singh,” he said.

The chief minister added that around 18,000 candidates had applied for the school and the students were selected after a tough competition. The fully residential school will train students through individual and group tasks, mock interviews, psychometric tests and personality development workshops. The school is affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education and students from Delhi will be eligible for admission.

“The school will offer free education so that everyone is at the same par regardless of their economic background. Students will be prepared for various entrance tests. Retired and serving officers from the armed forces will be called to offer coaching and training to students,” said Kejriwal.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that it was a historic day for Delhi since the first batch of armed forces preparatory school had been initiated “within one year”. “The school is ready and today we are starting the first batch. Usually, it takes a lot of time for dreams to come true in government setups but the Delhi government is working at a great speed under the directions of the chief minister,” said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio. While interacting with students and their parents, he exhorted students to serve the country.

“When you will be posted at the border, many other students will be studying in the same school. The country is giving you a lot but it is important to take a pledge to give back to the country. I am thankful to Delhi CM that children will be able to join armed forces with the training imparted in the school system,” he added.