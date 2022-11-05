'Kejriwal is 2nd ruler to convert city to gas chamber': BJP leader's crass jibe

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been compared to Adolf Hitler in a shocking and crude billboard installed outside the Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters in Delhi. "Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first," the ad said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poster was put up Saturday by the BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who told news agency ANI 'I compared him to Hitler because this is the world's second example where a leader converted his own state into a gas chamber'.

The controversial BJP leader then distanced himself from the accusation, declaring, "I am not saying this... but Supreme Court has said..."

Bagga also accused Kejriwal of 'political tourism' - the AAP leader is campaigning ahead of elections in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - while 'people of Delhi are dying'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 'gas chamber' jab was also invoked by Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena, who slammed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to control farm fires in his state. Saxena said the situation is 'violative of citizens' fundamental right to health and life'.

Bagga's crass jibe comes as air quality in Delhi remains 'severe' for a third consecutive day.

Polluted air - contributed to by the illegal bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, dust from construction works, pollutants spewed by the lakhs of vehicles on city streets, and farm fires from neighbouring states - is an annual problem that no government has successfully tackled.

In 2019 the Supreme Court spoke despairingly of this problem during a hearing on measures being taken by the Delhi government. Justice Deepak Gupta agreed with the amicus curiae when the advocate said the city was a 'gas chamber'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Better not to be in Delhi.. it is like a gas chamber: Supreme Court

The AQI (air quality index) in Delhi this morning was 415, down from 447 on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

On Friday, Kejriwal and Mann called for a concerted effort by the centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and others that contribute to toxic smog that covers these states every winter.

READ | 'Not the time to pin blame': Kejriwal, Mann on Delhi air quality

As part of its measures, the Delhi government has closed primary schools in the city, banned entry of diesel trucks, ordered WFH for 50 per cent of its staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal also took responsibility for farm fires in Punjab. "Pollution is not just Delhi's problem... but entire northern India. Centre has to come forward and take specific steps so north India can be relieved... There should not be politics over such a sensitive issue. I admit there is stubble burning in Punjab," he said.

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON