Kejriwal meets with experts, says will launch project to identify real-time pollution sources

To study and control real-time pollution sources in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a meeting with researchers from IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Delhi and The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), before announcing that the Delhi government will work with the researcher teams to launch a “real-time source apportionment” project in Delhi.The government will also set up an advanced monitoring system of real-time pollution sources, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted, “IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and Teri have developed technology for real-time source apportionment of pollution. Had a meeting with their experts. We will work with them to implement it in Delhi. If we know source of pollution on real-time basis, it will help us take immediate action (sic).”

While the technology to carry out real-time source apportionment of pollution already exists in the country, the team of scientists headed by IIT-Kanpur will be effectively implementing this project in the national capital.

Mukesh Sharma from IIT-Kanpur, who is heading the project, confirmed that the team made a presentation before the chief minister on Tuesday and the complete implementation of the project might take around five to six months.

“The real-time monitoring of pollution sources will help the Delhi government to take immediate action against these sources. The chief minister has directed senior officials to work on the matter and also to submit a proposal before the cabinet. After the cabinet clears it, work will start in full swing,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

The statement added, “This technology will also clarify the factors responsible for the spike in air pollution at a particular spot. It will also help to study the real-time effect of vehicles, dust, and smoke from factories. Based on the results obtained, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary action to curb sources of pollution.”

A senior official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said the team of scientists, headed by professor Mukesh Sharma, civil engineering department, IIT-Kanpur, has given a presentation on the technology.

“The project is still in its initial stage. We have suggested a few recommendations to the team and we are hoping that in a few months, we will be able to implement the project in Delhi,” the official said, wishing not to be named.