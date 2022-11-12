Kejriwal, Sisodia , Punjab CM Mann, Harbhajan Singh in AAP’s list of 30 star campaigners

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former cricketer-MP Harbhajan Singh are among 30 star campaigners announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday who will lead the party’s public campaign for the December 4 MCD elections.

According to an official press release, party’s Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sushil Gupta, Sanjay Singh; Delhi ministers Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, Raaj Kumar Anand and their counterparts from Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Singh Bains and Aman Arora, and many AAP MLAs such as Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Pandey, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rakhi Birla and Somnath Bharti are also part of the AAP’s star campaigners.

According to election rules, a recognised political party can name up to a maximum of 40 star campaigners. Expenditure on electioneering by a star campaigner is not added to the candidate’s poll expenses. According to election laws, these expenses are borne by their parties.

Elections to the MCD will be held on December 4, and counting of votes will be taken up on December 7, according to the polls schedule announced by the state election commission last week. It’s a high stakes fight for both the AAP and the BJP since MCD is a key component of city’s governance. The municipal body administers nearly 80% of Delhi’s area providing nearly as many services as the city government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday slammed the AAP for including former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who attended a mass conversion event in October 5 where 10,000 Hindus adopted Buddhism by repeating the vows that were taken by the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.

While BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called the AAP anti-Hindu, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that by including Gautam in the star campaigners list, Kejriwal has shown that he has no respect for Hindu sentiments.

Gautam rejected the BJP’s allegations. “The BJP leaders are misrepresenting the vows I took for political purposes. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also asserted the need for revision of Ambedkar’s 22 pledges at 66th Dhammachakra Pravartan Day on October 5,” he said.

