Kejriwal skips routine weekly meeting with LG

After a row broke out over lieutenant governor VK Saxena ordering CBI probe into Delhi government’s excise policy, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the routine weekly meeting with Saxena held every week at 4pm on Friday with the purpose to ensure better coordination among various departments coming under the elected government and the LG who is appointed by the central government. An official in LG office said that Kejriwal, who had earlier addressed a press conference on the matter of CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy, cited ill health to skip the meeting.

An AAP government official said that the LG too has recently skipped one such meeting.

Soon after the LG joined on May 26, the CM and LG decided to hold the weekly meeting so that issues of coordination can be discussed and the development work can be given a greater pace. Since then, the two have been regularly meeting for the routine meetings.

A Delhi government official said that the CM did not attend the meeting due to some other pre-occupancy and the LG office was informed about it in the morning itself. The official said that the LG didn’t attend the meeting on July 8.

In further response to the statement, an official in the LG office said that the LG convenes such meetings. “He doesn’t need to “skip” them. If at all, LG will cancel such meetings. Besides, LG had not “skipped” the meeting. He was in Jaipur on July 8 to attend the Northern Zonal Council Meeting. Dy CM Manish Sisodia was also there,” the official stated.

