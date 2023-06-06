Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh today over Centre’s ordinance

In his bid to gather opposition unity over Centre’s ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to call upon Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday in Lucknow. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany Kejriwal. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been meeting leaders of various non-BJP parties seeking support over the ordinance issue. (HT Photo)

“Tomorrow I and Bhagwant Man Sahib will meet Akhilesh Yadav ji in Lucknow to seek support for the rights of the people of Delhi against the unconstitutional ordinance of the Central government (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

The ordinance, promulgated by the central government on May 19, effectively nullified the May 11 judgement of the Supreme Court which placed the control of services under the command of the Delhi government.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been meeting leaders of non-BJP parties to gather support against the Centre’s ordinance. The AAP leader is seeking the support of opposition parties to ensure that if a bill is introduced in the Parliament to replace the ordinance, the bill is defeated.

Kejriwal has already met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerey among others and received their support against the ordinance.