Kejriwal walked away from NDMC meeting, alleges BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Thursday alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal left a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting midway after a member of the civic body raised the issue of development of schools in New Delhi -- the assembly constituency of the chief minister.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the BJP allegations.

The chief minister is a member of NDMC by the virtue of being the New Delhi MLA.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, who is also an NDMC member, tweeted a video of the council meeting on Wednesday in which Kejriwal was present. The two-minute-long video shows Chahal raising questions about schools in the New Delhi constituency, holding some documents in his hand. The video shows Kejriwal first listening to Chahal , and then walking away.

Chahal said, “The questions I raised were related to an RTI reply. According to the RTI reply, the CM, who is an MLA from New Delhi, has not utilised his funds for NDMC schools. We asked him why the Delhi government is not filling 298 vacant posts of teachers in NDMC schools. Has he given any direction to the Delhi government officials to expedite the process? They are selling their education model to the world. But the CM has not sanctioned money from his MLA funds for improving facilities in schools in his constituency.”

BJP MLA and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the chief minister should respond to questions on the regularisation of contractual workers and guest teachers.

Ever since it came to government in Delhi in 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has allocated the maximum share of the government resources to improve school infrastructure and curriculum and recruiting and training teachers. In the Punjab assembly elections, improving government schools was one of the main poll planks of the party. The AAP has also been hardselling its work in the education sector in Delhi during its ongoing campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat.