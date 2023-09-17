Kejriwal was not invited to Modi function in Delhi’s Dwarka: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Sunday alleged that the Centre did not invite chief minster Arvind Kejriwal to the inauguration of the extension of the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, saying the Delhi Metro is a joint venture of the state and Central governments.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The new Metro station and the line extension were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi, on Sunday, said that it was a “sad development” that the Prime Minister did not even consider inviting Kejriwal.

“It is not a new joint venture. The day the Delhi Metro was formed, half of the money on it was spent by the Delhi government. It is only due to the coordination of the two governments that such infrastructure has been developed. It is a matter of sadness that the BJP could not invite Delhi CM,” she added.

The minister said that the prime minister should rise above the party line and act as guardian of the state governments

In response, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said that the Delhi ministers are quibbling over Kejriwal not being invited but they could not cite a single example of inviting the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, or BJP MPs to the inauguration of a Delhi government-funded project.

“Most development projects in Delhi are completed with major assistance of the Centre and yet AAP never invites the LoP or area MP. Till last year BJP served the MCD administration but the government never invited the BJP mayors for any project launch,” he said.